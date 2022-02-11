Jefferson County mask mandate ends early

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County’s mask mandate is expiring a week earlier than originally planned.

Thursday, the Jefferson County Board of Health held a special meeting and voted to end the mask mandate on Friday, Feb. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

“JCPH continues to be committed to guaranteeing our community has widespread access to important COVID-19 prevention and treatment strategies, including numerous locations across the county that offer testing and vaccination,” read a statement from JeffCo Public Health.

The move comes while most Denver metro counties are no longer under a mandate.



Business and facilities can still require masks; RTD buses and trains and Denver International Airport are still under a federal mask mandate