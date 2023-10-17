DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re a property owner in Jefferson County, you might soon find a check in the mail addressed to you.

According to the county, 210,000 property owners will receive an extra TABOR refund check.

The total refund, which amounts to around $39.4 million, is for funds the county got from 2022 that were above the TABOR revenue limit. The county legally cannot use these funds due to TABOR, or the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.

Jefferson County said it decided that mailing refund checks to property owners was the best and most transparent way of giving out the refund.

How much will the refund be?

It depends, but everyone who pays property taxes in Jefferson County will receive the refund, including homeowners and business owners.

The average check amount was $185, according to the county, and 95% of people will receive checks of less than $250.

Additionally, the median check amount was $110, which means 50% of people will receive checks of less than $110.

The Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office specifically asked that people not send their checks back and to cash them, because the money cannot be used by the county.