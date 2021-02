DENVER (KDVR) -- Colorado is quickly on its way to achieving the governor's goal of vaccinating residents age 70 and up against the COVID-19 virus, and vaccine eligibility in the state is moving forward with two more sectors of the population: educators and those 65+.

Gov. Jared Polis has stated several times that the goal is to get 70% of those aged 70 and older vaccinated by the end of February. So far, 71% of that objective has been achieved. And Polis is even more optimistic as the federal government promised Tuesday an increase of COVID-19 vaccines to Colorado at a rate of an additional 9,000 per week.