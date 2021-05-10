Jefferson County inmate dies in custody, investigation underway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Friday, 33-year-old Britni Marie Miller, a work release inmate being housed at Intervention Community Corrections Services was pronounced dead on scene.

Miller was found unresponsive with no sign of trauma.

She entered the JCSO Detention Facility April 12 for her third DUI conviction after she was sentenced on April 9. Miller was transferred to ICCS West on April 28.

ICCS is a private, nonprofit community corrections agency that manages work release programs, substance abuse monitoring and educational/vocational assistance.

The Lakewood Police Department is conducting an investigation and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will determine cause of death. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for further review once the investigation is complete.