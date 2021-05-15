Jefferson County Health lifting mask restrictions for vaccinated people

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Health said it will align with the state’s recommendation to lift indoor mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals.

JCPH is requiring all unvaccinated individuals and those not fully vaccinated ages 11 and older to wear a mask in certain high-risk settings, including congregate care facilities, prisons, jails, Colorado DMV offices, as well as emergency medical and other health care settings.

Jefferson County School District announced it will keep the face covering requirement for the remainder of the school year.

“The change to Level Clear does not impact in-person school protocols. Indoor mask requirements still apply, and quarantines will still be implemented according to the guidelines,” Jeffco School District said.

With the announcement of moving to the state’s guidelines, Jeffco Health said individuals who are fully vaccinated in a classroom or cohort may remove their mask if their teacher or caregiver has provided proof of vaccination to their employer.

“Given the new research demonstrating the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines in community settings, as well as recent announcements from the CDC and the Governor, we are finally able to take one large step closer to a return to normal today,” Dr. Dawn Comstock, Executive Director of JCPH said. “This is because Jeffco residents understand that getting vaccinated is the path out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most importantly, by getting vaccinated, you are not only protecting yourself but also your loved ones and everyone else in our Jeffco community.”

Businesses in the county may implement the requirement of a mask upon entering. JCPH said it is up to each business and ask that residents comply with whatever the establishment has in place.

“Although the vaccination coverage in Jeffco is impressive, we are not done with this fight yet,” Comstock said. “COVID-19 rates are still far too high in Jeffco and anyone not yet vaccinated is still at risk. Anyone who cannot get vaccinated should continue to protect themselves by wearing a mask, maintaining 6 ft. distancing from non-household members whenever possible and avoiding large gatherings. To everyone who can be vaccinated but has not yet done so, there are now numerous places throughout our county where you can walk or drive up to get a free vaccine, no appointment needed. Please get vaccinated as soon as you can to help protect our neighbors, friends and loved ones who cannot be vaccinated.”