JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened near Coal Mine Avenue and Kipling Parkway before 10:30 a.m.

JCSO said the deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries but did not say what the extent of the deputy’s injuries are.

Colorado State Patrol is working the crash. Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.