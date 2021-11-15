Jefferson County apartment fire was so hot it melted shutters on home across the street

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire says a fire early Monday morning damaged at least three units in one building of an apartment complex.

The fire happened at 20th and Youngfield before 5 a.m. at an apartment complex that was under construction.

Three units in one building and part of another building were damaged in the fire, West Metro Fire said.

Credit: West Metro Fire

Arvada Fire assisted West Metro in putting out the fire.

West Metro Fire said the fire was so hot that it partially melted shutters on a home across the street.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.