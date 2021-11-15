Jefferson County apartment fire was so hot it melted shutters on home across the street

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire says a fire early Monday morning damaged at least three units in one building of an apartment complex.
The fire happened at 20th and Youngfield before 5 a.m. at an apartment complex that was under construction.
Three units in one building and part of another building were damaged in the fire, West Metro Fire said.
Arvada Fire assisted West Metro in putting out the fire.
West Metro Fire said the fire was so hot that it partially melted shutters on a home across the street.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.