JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County’s school board has approved a plan to close and consolidate 16 elementary schools in the district.

Facing thousands of empty seats across its campuses, Colorado’s second-largest school district proposed the closure plan as a solution.

Back in August, the district released the names of the 16 elementary schools that will be affected:

School closure New neighborhood school Emory Lasley, with addition of dual-language program Peck Secrest Thomson Swanson Campbell Fremont, Vanderhoof Peiffer Kendallvue Colorow Powderhorn Green Mountain Foothills Bergen Meadow 2024-2025: Bergen Valley PK-5 (with building addition) Molholm Lumberg Glennon Heights Belmar Parr Little Sheridan Green Ryan Witt Lukas Vivian Stober Wilmore-Davis Stevens Kullerstrand Prospect Valley

Jefferson County has lost more than 5,000 students since 2019 in a pandemic-fueled trend that’s impacting schools around the country.

That exacerbated a trend that was already underway in the county. Since 2000, the district has lost more than 30,000 school-aged children, even though the population has grown by nearly 56,000 people. Births are at a 15-year record low.

Right now, the school district has a capacity for 96,000 students. The consolidation plan would reduce capacity to 89,000. Enrollment this year is just 69,000.

