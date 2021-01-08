JeffCo thrift store employee says noose was thrown at him

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Jefferson County thrift store employee says someone tossed a noose at him while he was working.

Terrence Nix says the incident happened at the Bowles ARC Thrift Store on Saturday. The store is located at 8996 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton.

Nix says he was working the outdoor donation line when a man drove up.

“He threw something at me and I caught it. When I realized what it was, it was a noose. I was standing there, shocked for the moment,” he said.

Nix took cellphone video of the noose.

“You can’t tolerate this,” says the 39-year-old African-American husband and father. “I’m fearful, I’m fearful for myself and my kids, my family. I want people to stand up for what they believe in.”

Nix’s family has since filed a police report with the Littleton Police Department.

A spokeswoman for ARC says “ARC is about inclusion and diversity.” Adding, what happened is “not OK and we won’t stand for it.”