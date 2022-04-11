PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The impact of a Park County Sheriff’s Office staffing shortage had deputies cross county lines to help with a threat over the weekend.

FOX31 first broke a story back in March about a severe staffing shortage in Park County that prompted a cut of overnight patrols that ran between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

According to a Park County news release, last Saturday, during that same timeframe, a report of shots fired from a Gatewood Court home was received by dispatch. Due to staffing shortages in Park County, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 395 Gatewood Court in Park County.

“This was a very serious call. There was a potential for the public to be in danger. That needs an immediate response and if Park County doesn’t have the staff to do that, we are the closest neighbor and we need to step in and help them out,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Karlyn Tilley said. “We all have issues trying to get those staffing numbers up, but our number one priority is the community and the safety of the community.”

When deputies arrived outside the gate of 395 Gatewood Court, they encountered a man who was carrying a rifle outside of the residence. The man fired numerous shots in the direction of the deputies, who reportedly did not return fire.

Dozens of Jefferson and Park county deputies responded to the scene and secured nearby residents in their homes through door-to-door contact and Code Red activation.

“Where this incident happened is almost right on the border of Jefferson County and Park County, so it really wasn’t very far out of our jurisdiction,” Tilley said. “So, it made it easy for us to get up there and do an initial response and then send our SWAT team up there for additional resources.”

According to Park County officials, several hours after the initial response, Jonathan Jozwiak was taken into custody and transported to the Frisco emergency room for treatment of a dog bite from a K-9 unit during his apprehension. Jozwiak was then transported to the Park County Sheriff’s jail. Numerous people, including three juveniles, were located inside the home unharmed.

Jozwiak has been charged with the following:

Three counts of attempted second-degree murder

Three counts of attempted first-degree assault

Third-degree assault

Prohibited use of a weapon

Four counts of child abuse

Reckless endangerment