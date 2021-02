JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, at-risk 13-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said Samantha Ferrari went missing from her home in the 4300 block of South Taft Street at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

She is described as:

5 feet 2 inches

100 pounds

Shaved head

Blue eyes

She was last seen wearing black sweats.

If you see Samantha, call 911.