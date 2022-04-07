JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Thursday morning commercial burglary devolved into a gunfire-exchanging ordeal this evening between two suspects who allegedly stole a vehicle and three deputies of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Jenny Fulton of the Jeffco Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was stolen from Maxx Steel before sunrise. The victim later located the stolen vehicle with the two suspects still in it, parked at an RTD lot along Highway 285.

After the victim reported the discovery to the police, the suspects drove the vehicle, which was still towing a trailer, northbound on Highway 285.

The victim followed while again contacting the police, who instructed him to stop following the suspects. It was at this point the suspects opened fire on him.

The suspects then exited Highway 285 before heading south on South Turkey Creek Road. Deputies caught up to them around Tiny Town and exchanged gunfire with the suspects along South Turkey Road.

The suspects then circled around and headed back to Highway 285, traveling at a speed between 65 and 70 mph. After getting back on the highway, they drove northbound towards the C-470 intersection before driving off of the highway, hopping back onto South Turkey Creek Road.

The trailer disconnected from the vehicle at this point and that is when officers again fired upon the suspects.

Now with blown-out front tires, the suspect traveled along South Turkey Creek Road before heading north on Quincy Avenue. They then turned onto Youngfield Street, where they proceeded to drive onto the Weaver Hollow Recreation Area’s baseball diamonds, which at the time had pedestrians on it.

Officers followed the suspects onto the field, pursuing them until they slammed into the back of a parked RV.

The suspects then fled on foot but were subsequently caught and taken into custody before being able to escape the neighborhood. One of the two suspects was taken to the hospital and the other is in custody.

The officer-involved shooting will be investigated by CIRT, the First Judicial Circuit’s Critical Incident Response Team.

