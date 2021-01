ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Scott Henry Smith, 71, went missing from the 12700 block of W. 56th Place at 2:30 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes, wearing a long sleeve blue sweater.

Jeffco Sheriff says he is endangered and is known to ride RTD. If seen, please call 911.