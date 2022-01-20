Jeffco Sheriff K-9 helps nab home invasion suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A home invasion suspect is in custody thanks to the help of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s K-9 unit.

Deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Eldridge Street early Thursday morning. Deputies say 39-year-old Aris Ashford broke into a home, armed with a weapon. The homeowner and her son were able to hide in the basement and escape, unharmed, through an egress window.

Deputies say they repeatedly ordered Ashford out. When he refused, K-9 Giest and his deputy handler were called in.

“The K-9, ‘Geist, found the suspect hiding behind a couch, and there was a confrontation, and the suspect was taken into custody,” spokesperson Jacki Kelley said.

Ashford, who suffered a bite wound, is facing a handful of charges, including suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Neither the 7-year-old Geist nor any of the deputies were hurt.