JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Schools will be back in class on Tuesday.

Educators say helping students rebound from learning loss, a national issue post-pandemic is a top priority.

“Our elementary students seem to be bouncing back a little quicker than our secondary students,” Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Tracy Dorland said. “That being said, we are seeing evidence of learning loss and we know we need to target that learning loss.”



Dorland says math for secondary students is a key focus area this year. The district plans on rolling out a strategic plan targeting a “culture of excellence” officials say.

Leaders say since 2011, Jefferson County Schools have been impacted by declining enrollment; the issue worsening in the wake of the pandemic. As a result, the district plans on closing some elementary schools in the years ahead.

“This is really difficult work, what we are very much focused on in Jefferson County is doing this in a way where we are present and thoughtful,” Dorland said.

The district will recommend to the Board of Education which schools should close by the end of August. The board will make a final decision in November.