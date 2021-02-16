JeffCo schools plan for in-person return

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed Tuesday it is working toward returning to 100% in-person learning for all grade levels, according to a spokesperson.

A specific date has not been confirmed for when all students will return to classrooms, but Cameron Bell, executive director of media relations and public information for JeffCo Public Schools, says that date will be announced to the community as soon as possible.

Students in primary grades have already returned to five-day, in-person learning, beginning on Jan. 19. On Jan. 25, older students in grades 6-12 returned to a hybrid model with in-person learning.

Bell says one of the contingencies to returning to 100% in-person learning that the board of education is discussing is the availability and delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine for teachers.

“From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to institute both remote and hybrid learning models, our goal was and continues to be the return of 100% in-person learning for all grade levels,” Bell said in an email to FOX31.