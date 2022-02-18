Jeffco schools consider late start for middle, high schoolers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Schools are considering a later start to the school day for middle and high school students.

The potential switch could start this fall. School officials say research shows a later start time could improve attendance and lead to higher graduation rates.

This week, the school district emailed parents a survey for them to weigh in on the discussion.

According to the district, there are more than 100 different combinations of school start and end times across the school district. This reveals not all students are getting the same amount of time in the classroom.

Districts touting this change are working towards students having an equal amount of time in the classroom according to their school level.