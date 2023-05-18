DENVER (KDVR) — The Jefferson County School Board says efforts to tackle low enrollment in the district are not over.

In Spring 2022, the board voted to close 16 elementary schools due to declining enrollment. This week, the board approved Phase II of a resolution aimed at the shaping the school district’s future.

According to a note sent out to families and staff, the board says the resolution includes:

Suspending the consideration of high school consolidations or closures as the district focuses on its High School Reimagined initiative.

Consolidation recommendations for K-8 and middle schools that are urgently needed because of unsustainable enrollment. These recommendations can be initiated by school communities, and/or driven by the Colorado Department of Education accountability clock.

Purposeful engagement and planning with municipalities.

Landscape analysis of Alternative Education Campuses.

Completion of a boundary study.

The district cites two decades of shifting demographics as the key cause of low enrollment. The board expects to receive a recommendation on Phase II in late August and will likely vote on the recommendation in October or November.