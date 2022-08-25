JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County School District will give its recommendation to the Board of Education Thursday night as to which elementary schools should close as part of its consolidation plan.

District officials said they will be sending out details behind their recommendation tonight to all employees and families, as well as dates and times for public hearings this fall.

The consolidation effort is due largely to declining enrollment, school officials said. It is a statewide issue that has had Jefferson County particularly hard.

Some experts cite changing demographics, limited housing options and declining birth rates to the decline that worsened in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.