JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — More than 30 public safety agencies along the western portion of the Denver metro are collaborating on a new emergency notification system.

Public safety officials from Jefferson County, Broomfield and the City of Westminster will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the new system and its rollout.

The need for upgraded emergency notification systems was amplified following the Marshall Fire, after questions about how effectively Boulder County’s system worked in informing residents about evacuations. The City of Boulder upgraded its emergency alert system earlier this year, streamlining its ability to mass-message people in a particular geographic zone.

We have yet to hear details about the logistics of the new Jefferson County system, but know Jeffcom 911, which has dealt with staffing issues in the past, will be one of the organizations involved in the launch.

Notification systems can be used to alert residents to natural disasters, public safety issues and other concerns depending on the county’s wants and needs.

