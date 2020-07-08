Jeffco Public Schools to offer in-person, online options for upcoming school year

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jeffco Public Schools families will have the option for either 100% in-person or 100% online learning during the 2020-2021 school year, the district announced Wednesday.

According to the Jeffco Restart Plan, both options will be available to students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, five days a week.

Families will have to choose 100% online or 100% in-person learning; there is currently no option to combine the two.

Classes will begin the week of Aug. 24.

“We are beginning our school year with a one-week delay to provide all Jeffco staff with the opportunity to train and prepare for a safe and healthy in-person learning environment,” the district said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Students who attend in-person classes will experience a different learning environment than before the pandemic. Jeffco said the following safety measures will be in place:

6′ social distancing will be practiced to the fullest level possible

Staff and student face coverings are required when social distancing cannot be maintained with consideration for exceptions, if necessary, for the health and wellness of certain students or staff

Symptom screening

Student grouping limitations wherever possible

Regular hand washing

Shared items and school materials will be reduced

Increased building ventilation and fresh air mixture to the greatest extent possible

Use of common spaces – cafeteria, gymnasium, auditoriums – is prohibited for large and mixed-group use

Enhanced cleaning and decontamination of buildings and buses

If a COVID-19 outbreak forces the district to shut down one or more schools, Jeffco said it will be prepared to transition all affected students to online learning.

Food will be provided both in schools and through a “grab-and-go” system.

“Students will eat in their classrooms or other designated areas to support social distancing,” the district said.

Jeffco is asking all families to fill out this online form to inform the district whether their students will be attending classes online or in person.

Additionally, students in grades 5-12 are asked to complete this form to provide feedback on the Restart Plan.

With more than 84,000 students across 155 schools, Jeffco is the second-largest school district in Colorado after Denver Public Schools.

Dr. Jason Glass, Jeffco’s superintendent, spoke about the upcoming school year in a YouTube video published Wednesday: