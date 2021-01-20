JeffCo Public Schools increase security because of Inauguration

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Schools said it is temporarily increasing security around its schools on Wednesday because of the Inauguration.

In a messages to families, the district emphasized that there is no reason to be concerned and the move is only being done out of an abundance of caution. The district said it plans to increase patrols around its schools Wednesday and school staff will be extra vigilant monitoring school grounds.

The district reminded families that its department of school safety is staffed 24 hours a day and includes more than 140 staff members.

Elementary students returned Tuesday for five days a week of in-person learning. Middle and high school students return January 25 to a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning.