Jeffco Public Schools: Elementary students to return to in-person classes; middle and high school plans TBD

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jeffco Public Schools is planning to allow elementary school students to return to full-time in-person teaching this upcoming school year, with an option for online learning. Plans are still in the works for middle and high school students.

According to a letter sent to Jeffco Public Schools staff, the district said schools will reopen the week of Aug. 24, but start dates may vary by school and grade.

In July, schools will contact families to discuss plans about returning to school.

Teachers are scheduled to return to work on Aug. 12 and other staff will return Aug. 18.

As part of the district’s reopening plan, dubbed “RestartJeffco,” elementary (PreK, K-5 and K-6 buildings) students will have a 100% in-person option. An all-remote learning option will also be available.

“We will be putting in place numerous public health provisions so that we can protect the health of our students, staff, and community as we reopen schools,” the letter stated.

Jeffco said it is currently working on plans for middle and high school students.

“Jeffco Public Schools continues to evaluate international systems, coordinate with other regional districts, review and consider guidance from public health, and adapt to changing conditions as we consider our secondary (middle and high) schools,” the letter stated.

The district’s final plans will be released July 8.

It encouraged families to continue to check the RestartJeffco website.