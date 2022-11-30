JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County School District has announced new school start and end times that will begin in the fall 2023 school year.

Some middle schools and high schools will start the school day later under this change. The initiative is known as “The Healthy and Equitable Start and End Times” initiative.

“The Healthy and Equitable Start and End Times initiative will create consistency in instructional time, and increase transportation efficiency and reliability to best serve all Jeffco students. We are grateful for the advocacy and investment of parents and community members who were a part of the Start and End Times Taskforce that initiated this important change,” said Dr. Kym LeBlanc-Esparza, the deputy superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools.

The school district said that currently there are more than 100 different combinations of school times, meaning students are not getting equal time in the classroom.

District officials also point to research that shows later start times could improve attendance and lead to higher graduation rates for certain age groups.

To find the new start and end times for each Jeffco school, the school finder on Jeffco’s website is updated with the new times.

Denver Public Schools is considering a similar shift next fall.