Jeffco Public Health reaches agreement with 2 schools over COVID-19 compliance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) —Faith Christian Academy is the only school that has not reached an agreement with Jefferson County Public Health concerning the COVID order that requires all students age 2 and up to wear a mask.

JCPH took three private schools to court on Wednesday to ensure compliance with the health order.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Augustine was dismissed from the suit after coming to an agreement with the health department on compliance visits. Beth Eden Baptist was cleared as well. Jeffco Public Health said in a statement:

JCPH is pleased that we have been able to resolve our legal action with two of the three involved schools in our county – Beth Eden Baptist Church and Augustine Classical Academy. Both schools have agreed to allow our public health inspectors to have full access to conduct compliance inspections, as requested by JCPH in the lawsuit. Litigation is still in progress with Faith Christian Academy. This is an important step toward protecting the schoolchildren of Jefferson County, and JCPH will continue to take all necessary measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in our community. Jefferson County Public Health

JCPH will resume court proceedings against Faith Christian Academy on Thursday.