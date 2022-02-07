Jeffco public health director resigns

Dr. Dawn Comstock resigned on Feb. 7, 2022, as the director of the Jefferson County Public Health. (Credit: Jefferson County Board of Health)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County’s public health director resigned on Monday, a little more than a week shy of reaching her one-year mark on the job.

Dr. Dawn Comstock was the sole focus of a special Jefferson County Board of Health meeting on Monday, the same day she offered her resignation. A reason for the resignation was not immediately released.

“Dr. Comstock has been a committed public servant, and this board is grateful for her public health expertise and guidance throughout the past year,” Board of Health President Cheri Jahn said in a written statement. “She offered her resignation to the JCPH board today, and we have accepted it. We will begin the process of transitioning her position once her resignation is complete. We are grateful for Dr. Comstock’s service and look forward to keeping the public updated as we put together a transition team and search for the next director of JCPH.”

During the Monday meeting, the board was to hold a private discussion in executive session about “personnel matters and negotiations” regarding Comstock, after which they were to speak in public about her employment, according to the meeting agenda.

Comstock is a former professor who had worked with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID-19 response. She’s also held roles with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Naval Health Research Center, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Iowa’s public health department.