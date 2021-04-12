Jeffco police dog Jessie will receive protective vest

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Jessie, a K-9 member of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, will receive a protective vest provided by the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Jesse should be sniffing out crime wearing his new vest in eight to 10 weeks.

The stab and bullet proof K-9 vest is sponsored by Darby Kelly and Vanessa Ernissee of Heroes with Paws. “Gifted by Heroes with Paws” will be written on the vest.

Sponsors donate $985 to provide one K-9 vest for a dog working in law enforcement or related agencies in the Untied States.

Vested Interest began in 2009 with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests for four-legged K-9 officers, a total of 4,247 have been distributed in the U.S.

Vested Interest also provides K-9 Narcan Kits, Healthcare for K-9 Heros and K-9 First Aid Medical Kits.

Donations and volunteer opportunities are available, call 508-824-6978 if interested.