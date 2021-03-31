JeffCo park rangers: Go through mud on trails, not around it

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Park Rangers say Jefferson County Open Space park and trail closures are lasting longer than usual this time of year due to the near record-setting snowfall in March.

“If you remember, that snow was pretty wet and heavy, and when it melts it goes right into the trail and it creates muddy trails,” park ranger Alicia Vermilye told FOX31.

Jeffco Open Space (JCOS) regularly closes parks and trials for muddy conditions in the winter and spring. However, according to Vermilye, those closures typically only last a day or two.

“We are having longer closures, that’s for sure,” she said.

Matthew/Winters Park, for example, has been closed for more than a week following the last large snowstorm that brought two feet or more to the area. Apex and White Ranch parks remain closed for mud too.

“Yesterday we were sliding around and almost fell, and it was sloppy and it was messy,” Vermilye said.

But she says park and trail closures are not meant to keep visitors from slipping on mud. The closures are actually meant to protect the park.

“What do people do when they see muddy trails? They walk around it,” she said.

With about 7 million annual visitors to Jefferson County Open Space parks, that amount of foot traffic on delicate vegetation surrounding trails can cause a lot of damage.

“A small section of trail that is originally maybe three feet wide can double in size very quickly,” Vermilye said.

Another JCOS Ranger tweeted about a trail in South Valley Park saying, “Over the years I’ve watched this trail go from 4ft wide to 28+ ft wide.”

“When I see those trails widen, I see a lot of people enjoying our parks and happy to come to our parks. What makes me sad is that we’re destroying the vegetation,” Vermilye said.

Fixing the damage is both expensive and time consuming. Prevention is much easier and for many people, a lot more fun.

“Walk through the mud,” Vermilye said. “If you see the mud, walk right through it. It’s good to have muddy feet.”

Keep clean shoes and clothes in the car and a trash bag for anything that gets muddy to help keep your vehicle clean. If you truly don’t want to get your shoes dirty or risk falling in the mud, simply wait to hike until the mud dries out.

“The mud forecast is looking pretty optimistic,” Vermilye said. “I have a feeling that some of the parks that are closed now are going to be opening up very soon.”