ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Parents raised $13,000 to give Jeffco Public Schools bus drivers and transportation workers a special surprise this holiday.

This week, bus drivers navigating through snow and cold temperatures came back to donuts and a gift at their terminals.

Some $13,000 was raised from donations from Jeffco families and Hestra Gloves, along with food donations. The drive resulted in 60 dozen donuts for all four bus terminals and 369 pairs of Hestra gloves for all bus drivers, terminal workers, mechanics and food delivery drivers.

The gifts and the gesture brought bus driver Lloyd McElheny to tears. Between three schools, McElheny drives 100 children in the morning and 100 children in the evening.

“Oh gosh, they’re just amazing,” McElheny said. “These are amazing, amazing gloves. And I’m just I’m just so touched.”

The parents leading the effort are part of Jeffco Kids First, a group with 6,000 families involved.

“They are our heroes to parents, and it’s not a story that’s always told. We are just so appreciative,” parent Lindsay Datko said.

“You can see how dedicated they are, and we are just so appreciative,” Datko said. “Our hearts are full doing this effort and hope that they can see how appreciated they are by the parents that they serve and the children they serve.”