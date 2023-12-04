JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Monday, Joe and Serena Wailes sent a letter to Jeffco Public Schools demanding action after they say their 11-year-old daughter was assigned a transgender roommate on an overnight school trip.

“For me, it was really frustrating,” Joe Wailes said.

The trip to Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia happened over the summer. Serena Wailes said her daughter was assigned a hotel room with three other girls.

“Her bedmate informed her that he was a boy who identifies as transgender,” Serena recalled.

The mother was also on the trip and said her daughter called her from the bathroom.

“She actually got along really well with the other student, but just felt uncomfortable with the idea of being in bed with a biological boy,” she said.

After multiple discussions with the chaperone, Serena said the other student was moved to another room with one of the other girls.

ADF sends letter on behalf of Jeffco parents

According to the family’s letter to the district, sent by an attorney with the Christian legal nonprofit Alliance Defending Freedom, the district “policy and practice is to room students based on gender identity.”

Attorney Kate Anderson said they want parents to be informed of the policy and given a chance to opt out of a room assignment like this.

“It would be very easy to do this confidentially by providing this policy to parents and letting them work things out ahead of time, who their kids are going to room with, without revealing anybody’s identity or who is going to be scheduled into the rooms ahead of time. They could just let parents know and let them opt out of it ahead of time,” Anderson said.

The U.S. Department of Education says schools are required to protect the privacy of transgender students and not to discriminate.

FOX31 reached out to Jeffco Public Schools multiple times to request a comment but had not heard back as of Monday afternoon.