JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County is asking the public to weigh in on a proposal to put a new 40,000-square-foot library at a public sledding park.

The public library system in Jefferson County wants to buy 5-6 acres of land from Sledding Hill Park. The 39.6-acre plot of land is at the corner of South Kipling Parkway and West Ken Caryl Avenue. Jefferson County Open Space owns it.

“We understand that this location is beloved by the community for sledding. Knowing this, we want to be sure that a new library at this location would enhance and not impact sledding, that’s a given,” said Tom Hoby, director of Jefferson County Open Space.

The sledding park is operated by Foothills Park and Recreation District.

According to the county, the library is envisioned as an amenity to the open space and trails beside it. It would add parking, restrooms, indoor space and “park-like outdoor amenities.”

“Libraries and parks go hand in hand, and we hope to make this an even more special place for the community with the services we bring along with park and trail improvements,” said Donna Walker, executive director of the Jefferson County Public Library.

Meetings are planned for the public to weigh in.

Virtual Community Meeting #1

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m.

Agenda: Share information including library site search efforts, site and sale details, and hearing from the community about this opportunity.

Join Meeting: https://www.jeffco.us/1585/Plans-Projects

Virtual Community Meeting #2

Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 6:00-7:30 PM

Agenda: Review community meeting #1 feedback, share ways that concerns, or opportunities can be addressed, and seek additional community input.

Following the community meetings, presentations will be made to:

Library Board of Trustees – Oct. 20, 2022 – consideration, opportunity for public comment

JCOS Advisory Committee – Nov. 3, 2022 – consideration, and recommendation to Board of County Commissioners – opportunity for public comment

Board of County Commissioners Hearing – Dec. 13, 2022 – consideration, opportunity for public comment

The Virtual Community Meetings will be recorded, and a summary of feedback will be available on the JCOS website at https://www.jeffco.us/1585/Plans-Projects.