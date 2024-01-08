LAKEWOOD Colo. (KDVR) — A program for troubled kids and teens in Lakewood will close after leaders with the Jefferson Center say it was too difficult to staff the 24/7 program.

They are looking at restructuring the crisis stabilization unit, or CSU. It’s a program that’s three to five days long and that works with up to 20 kids to do treatment, stabilize them and help connect them with outpatient services.

Some 32 employees found out Thursday about the closure. Employees who spoke with FOX31 said it’s a two-part problem: Not only are they having to scramble to find new jobs, but they are worried about the hundreds of kids who desperately need the help the program offers.

For the last 14 years, children between the ages of 5 to 18 and a half facing mental health crises could go to the Jefferson Center on Zang Street in Lakewood to get help, but come Jan. 20, that help comes to a halt.

“It is unfortunate employees lost their jobs, and the kiddos are missing an opportunity to thrive in the community,” Jessica Alamanza said.

A program for troubled kids and teens in Lakewood will close after leaders with the Jefferson Center say it was too difficult to staff the 24/7 program. (KDVR)

Alamanza has worked for Jefferson Hills, an independent company that recently merged with its parent company, Jefferson Center, for five years.

“We were very small. I knew the program was struggling,” Alamanza said.

A workplace assessment obtained by FOX31 outlines some of the challenges the program faced.

“I knew staffing was an issue,” Alamanza said. “We are a 24/7 hour facility. It’s a difficult position.”

On Jan. 5, the 32 employees received an email telling them the unit would shut down and their jobs were ending.

“It was cold and very unprofessional,” Sara James said. “I was just in shock.”

James works with the kids firsthand, in admission intake.

“Our partners are like, ‘Hey, Sara, do you have a bed for a 15-year-old?'” she said. “They have no idea. I have to tell them we’re shut down. As of Jan. 20, we’re not taking kids.”

“It’s an incredibly complex program to operate. It’s a critical program established in 2014 as part of the crisis services across Colorado,” said Kiara Kuenzler, president and CEO of the Jefferson Center.

She told FOX31 that the staff decided in December to shut down.

“This decision had to be made to safely and effectively care for kids,” she said. “We simply could not stay open to serve kids without staff being available for the kids.”

Right now, there’s one child in the program.

“The child has been there for several weeks, and we are working with partners to get them to the right resources,” Kuenzler said.

Crisis stabilization unit to be restructured

Leaders plan to revamp and restructure the unit.

“We need to take some time to develop a model. While the statewide crisis system has definitions of what an adult CSU looks like, it hasn’t defined what a kid CSU looks like,” Kuenzler said. “This restructure is our effort to really get to that future state where we’re able to meet the need of kids and parents who desperately need this level of care.”

Employees hope that the day is soon.

“I hope they reopen, because it is a need. It serves a lot of kids in this community,” James said.

“I’m 100% for sure the need is out there. We have kids sitting in emergency rooms sitting and waiting to be placed in facilities like ours,” Alamanza said.

As of now, there is no timeframe as to when the unit will reopen.

Employees will be given two weeks of severance pay up until Feb. 3, and benefits will be extended through the month.

All employees who were laid off will be eligible to apply for jobs as external applicants when the new redesigned unit opens.