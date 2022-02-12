Jeffco mask mandate ends

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The indoor mask mandate in Jefferson County ended on Saturday.

In Olde Town Arvada, the Rheinlander Bakery opened in the morning without a mask mandate. Customers and employees were given the option of masking, with a mix of both choosing to wear one and choosing not to.

The mask mandate was supposed to be in effect through Feb. 18, but on Thursday, the Jefferson County Board of Health held a special meeting to move up the date. The mandate expired at midnight.

Jefferson County now becomes one of the last counties in the Denver metro to drop the mandate. The move by the county public health board came just days after its director suddenly resigned a few days shy of a full year on the job.