JeffCo martial arts coach uses star power to motivate students training at home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The owner of Excel Taekwondo in Jefferson County used the new app Cameo to help motivate his students who are now training from home.

Tim Scott requested a personalized video message on Cameo from Chuck Norris, a movie star and living marital arts legend.

Cameo is an app with a catalogue of celebrities customers can pay for a personalized video message. Norris is one of them.

“Something to engage our students a little more. Give them them that good feeling of, ‘Hey, we are getting through this together!'” said Scott.

Scott transitioned all of his classes to online almost two months ago. One of the biggest challenges he faces is keeping the younger students engaged because they can’t rely on the usual motivating tactics.

“Giving them high fives and that really energetic interaction is what they feed off of,” said Scott.

He posted the video on Excel’s Facebook page, where Norris reminds his students to continue to work hard and practice.

“It’s just created this whole new energy in our school online and they are just loving it,” said Scott.

Visit Excel’s Facebook page to watch the full message.