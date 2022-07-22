GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a man who it said walked away from the jail Friday.

The sheriff’s office tweeted about the incident around 1:40 p.m. Friday. The inmate, Richard Trevithick, is described as a bald white man, roughly 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and no shoes, and boarding a light rail at 12:25 p.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was in custody for failure to appear, driving under revocation and theft. The county sent out a Lookout Alert to the area directly surrounding the jail.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 has reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to find out how he was able to walk away from the jail. This story will be updated with new details as they develop.