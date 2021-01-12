JeffCo inmate captured after escaping from prison

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Corrections announced on Tuesday the capture of a Jefferson County minimum security inmate who escaped the facility on Sunday.

The inmate, Michael Goelz, climbed the fence at the Colorado Correctional Facility (CCC) and walked away on foot, according to the DOC.

Someone notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that a man, who identified himself as a CCC inmate, came to their home and asked for clothes and a blanket.

Goelz left the home with clothes and a blanket, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies took Goelz into custody about a mile and a half from the facility. Goelz was taken to the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center. He is waiting for transfer to another facility.

The DOC did not say how long Goelz was at-large.

Goelz is serving a 4-year sentence for drug-related charges. He now may face additional charges.