Zoe, a 7-year-old lab, was rescued after being stuck under a Jefferson County porch. (Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue helped rescue a dog trapped under a porch in Jefferson County Saturday morning.

Zoe, a 7-year-old lab, was stuck and frightened. Her humans called South Metro Fire, as well as Animal Control, for help.

Crews dismantled a deck and dug down to a cement patio that Zoe had tunneled into.

Rescuers used remote cameras to guide them and cleared a path for Zoe to escape.

After a little help from some dog treats and pepperoni, Zoe wiggled her way out 90 minutes later.

She was uninjured.

Firefighters closed off the old porch to prevent this from happening in the future and repaired the deck before leaving.