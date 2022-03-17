JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured in a crash Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on C-470 near the Morrison exit before 10:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the crash was preventable.

“This crash was preventable – if the motorist who hit our patrol vehicle had moved over. Our deputies were on scene of another accident when their vehicle got hit. Please move over for emergency vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was taken to the hospital but has since been released and will be okay, the sheriff’s office said.