DENVER (KDVR) — A Jefferson County deputy has been without his K-9 partner since he was killed in the line of duty earlier this year, until now.

The K-9’s name was Graffit, and he was shot and killed on Feb. 13. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said he loyally served since 2015.

Thanks to donations from the community, Graffit’s handler, Zach Oliver, does not have to serve alone any longer.

The sheriff’s office welcomed Ragnar to the team as Oliver’s new partner in crime-stopping.

Another K-9 was welcomed into the sheriff’s office — Rico will be serving alongside Deputy Christopher Wagner.

The dogs have been working diligently with their handlers at Gold Coast K-9 where they have been training to catch the bad guys.

How did Graffit die?

Graffit was trained in suspect apprehension.

The Golden Police Department said that officers approached a driver, and they found the man slumped over his steering wheel and unresponsive. When he woke up, he started driving slowly and swerved into oncoming traffic before he stopped and slumped over again.

GPD said they tried to wake him up a second time, and when he did, he started ramming into patrol cars to try and escape. Police tried to get him out of the car but he ran away.

While he was running, police said he pointed a handgun at an officer and then went into the woods near the Colorado School of Mines.

That’s when Graffit came to help catch the man, and that’s when the man allegedly fired shots that killed the good boy, according to JSCO.

A JCSO deputy fired back at the suspect, and he went into hiding.

Eventually, the suspect came out of hiding and surrendered. His gun was located nearby, GPD said. No other officers or people were injured.