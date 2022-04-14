JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was found dead at a Jefferson County home, and investigators are now working to determine a man’s relationship to the case after a strange 911 call earlier in the day.

The man reported a murder Thursday at 1:45 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 10200 block of West Geddes Circle and found the woman dead, suffering “obvious traumatic injury.”

The man was taken into custody for questioning.

Deputies believe he’s the same man who called 911 from the same address at 5:10 a.m. earlier in the day. According to the Sheriff’s Office:

The 911 caller, believed to be the same adult male, referenced a partial address and then hung up without stating the nature of the emergency. Upon callback, dispatch initiated a welfare check. Deputies were not able to make contact with anyone in the home, but did speak on the phone with the homeowner, the mother of the adult male. At that time, the mother explained her son was experiencing a mental health issue and advised the family would be able to handle the issue and would notify the Sheriff’s Office if necessary. Deputies cleared the scene without entering the home.

The Sheriff’s Office said the mother was not the murder victim. Investigators continue to look into the man’s relationship with the woman who was killed.