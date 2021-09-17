Jeep convoy follows Castillo family to courthouse before STEM shooter’s sentencing

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Leading up to sentencing for one of the STEM School HIghands Ranch shooters, supporters for victim Kendrick Castillo showed up alongside Kendrick’s family.

A Jeep convoy of more than 20 different types of Jeeps met up about 15 minutes away from the Robert A. Christensen Justice Center in Castle Rock to follow John and Maria Castillo there. The Castillos led the way in Kendrick’s green Jeep.

“Kendrick is looking down and smiling today. These are his people,” Kendrick’s father, John Castillo, said.

John said Kendrick loved his Jeep and off-roading and still shares that love with strangers.

“Kendrick is truly a hero and that’s why all of these people are here,” Dave Gardner, an organizer for the Jeep convoy, said.

‘The evil’

John talked to the media before heading in for the sentencing, saying today wasn’t a day to be sad about his son’s murder but to find justice for his son.

“We’re getting to confront the murderer who killed our son. The evil. The domestic terrorist who took his life,” John said.

He said he does not believe Erickson has shown any remorse throughout the trial. John also said that jailhouse tapes show Erickson has been boasting about being a school shooter.

“Today this person goes to prison and hopefully never has a chance to get out,” John said.

Several of the members of the Jeep convoy stayed outside of the courthouse in their vehicles for the majority of the sentencing hearing.

“It’s the smallest thing we could do. We want to support them,” Gardner said.

Many members of the Jeep convoy are complete strangers to the Castillos but have become family through multiple fundraisers they’ve participated in for the family.

“We’re here. We’re here. Whatever you need. We’re all here,” Brent Marceca with Edge Automotive said.