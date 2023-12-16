GOLDEN Colo., (KDVR) — Some Jefferson County deputies got an early start to their holiday giving this weekend.

Saturday the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) filled their backpacks with hundreds of pounds worth of donations and went on a charity ruck march.

“Typically, it’ll be about five miles, this year it’s about three miles.” Sean Soto, a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The march started at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and ended at the Foothills Animal Shelter. The deputies carried pounds of donations and determination on their backs.

“Majority of the packs are going to be 35 pounds. The heaviest pack we have here today is about 55,” said Soto.

It took the team a little more than an hour to complete the Ruck March.

“We do train for this type of stuff,” Soto said.

More than 1,300 lbs of treats, food, toys and blankets for the animals were donated

“For me it reminds me of the core value that every American has compassion giving back, helping those in need,” Soto said. “It’s a really rewarding feeling.”

“It’ll definitely make a big dent in the type of care we can provide,” said Beth Ulstrom, Foothills Animal Shelter development and engagement manager.

Ulstrom works with the animals daily and knows the impact the donations will have at the shelter.

“We are actually seeing a record number of animals come in the shelter this year. Typically we see about 8,000 and this year we’re tracking to be about 10,000,” Ulstrom said. “We’re anticipating that number to grow as we head into 2024. So, a donation like this is huge.”

This is the fifth annual charity ruck march. The Foothill Animal Shelter has more information about donations on its website.