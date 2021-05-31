JBS targeted by organized cybersecurity attack

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Sunday, JBS USA determined it was targeted by an organized cybersecurity attack.

The attack affected some servers supporting its Australian and North American IT systems.

The company suspended all affected systems and notified authorities. JBS activated their global network of IT professionals and other experts to resolve the situation.

Backup servers were not affected by the attack, the Incident Response firm is working to restore the systems.

According to a Bloomberg News report, operations in Canada and Australia were impacted by the cyber breach.

“The company is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation. Resolution of the incident will take time, which may delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers,” JBS wrote.

Local cybersecurity expert, Mitch Tanenbaum of CyberCecurity said the criminals who carry out these kinds of attacks are sending malicious emails to millions of addresses a day.

“It is a very organized, very efficient business process, which is sort of a scary thing to say,” said Tanenbaum.