JBS Greeley employees COVID-19 cases climb to 324

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to new data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), there are now 324 confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff at the JBS meat processing plant in Greeley.

Six plant employees died earlier this year.

The CDPHE confirms an additional 32 employees were infected as of Nov. 17, that’s on top of the 38 new employees testing positive as of Oct. 19.

The positive results were confirmed by the CDPHE laboratory.

The Greeley plant was closed for more than a week at the height of the outbreaks in April, the plant was reopened with restrictions in place.