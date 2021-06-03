JBS facilities are now fully operational after cyberattack

GREELEY, COLORADO – APRIL 16: The Greeley JBS meat packing plant sits idle on April 16, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. The meat packing facility has voluntarily closed until April 24 in order to test employees for the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus. As more workers test positive for the coronavirus throughout the U.S, plants in Colorado, South Dakota, and Iowa have temporarily halted production. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Four days following a cyberattack that shut down the largest meat supplier in the world, JBS USA and Pilgrim’s announced all their global facilities are fully operational.

The company said the attack lost them one day’s worth of food production and gave credit to their quick response, IT systems and encrypted backup servers.

“Thanks to the dedication of our IT professionals, our operational teams, cybersecurity consultants and the investments we have made in our systems, JBS USA and Pilgrim’s were able to quickly recover from this attack against our business, our team members and the food supply chain,” said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO.

“The criminals were never able to access our core systems, which greatly reduced potential impact. Today, we are fortunate that all of our facilities around the globe are operating at normal capacity, and we are focused on fulfilling our responsibility to produce safe, high-quality food.”

Nogueira also thanked the White House, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their support in resolving the attack.

A spokesperson for JBS said they are not currently aware of any evidence that any customer, supplier or employee data was compromised or misused.