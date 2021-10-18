‘Jaw-dropping sunrise’: Colorful Colorado sunrise blankets skies

DENVER (KDVR) — Skies were filled with color across Colorado on Monday morning thanks to an incredible sunrise.
The National Weather Service in Boulder shared a photo from the Flatirons.
“Jaw-dropping sunrise over the Flatirons this morning with a few fall colors as well,” the NWS Boulder said on Twitter.
We also noticed some incredible colors in the skies from SkyFOX. See full slideshow here:
We would love to see your sunrise photos. You can submit them to us by clicking the “submit your photo” button below this article. We will share as many pictures as we can.