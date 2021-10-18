‘Jaw-dropping sunrise’: Colorful Colorado sunrise blankets skies

DENVER (KDVR) — Skies were filled with color across Colorado on Monday morning thanks to an incredible sunrise.

The National Weather Service in Boulder shared a photo from the Flatirons.

“Jaw-dropping sunrise over the Flatirons this morning with a few fall colors as well,” the NWS Boulder said on Twitter.

Credit: FOX31

Credit: FOX31

Credit: FOX31

Credit: FOX31

credit: Brian Gregory

credit: Brian Gregory

