DENVER (KDVR) — Jason Momoa, widely known for his role as Aquaman, is in town this week signing autographs and meeting fans while promoting his Meili Vodka brand.

Momoa will be signing bottles for fans in Parker on Wednesday and again in Wheat Ridge on Thursday.

Co-founded by Momoa and Blaine Halverson, Meili Vodka boasts a distilling process that is sustainable and incorporates all four elements: fire, water, earth and air.

“To honor the Earth, we ensure that Meili is created, sourced, and produced as ethically, environmentally friendly, and humanely as possible,” the website says.

Each bottle, according to the website, is made of 100% recycled glass, making no two bottles alike.

It is distilled with water from the mountains of Montana and locally sourced grain, according to the website. Before it is bottled, the vodka is set to rest and breathe which, according to the website, results in a smoother flavor profile.

Where and when you can meet Momoa

The events this week are part of a tour with stops in seven other states.

Wednesday, the event will run from 3:15-4:45 p.m. at Bevys, located at 9749 S. Parker Rd. in Parker.

Thursday, the event will run from 9-10:30 a.m. at Applejack, located at 3320 Youngfield St. in Wheat Ridge.

The event is free for all fans 21 years and older.