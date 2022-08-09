AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Aurora Police Traffic Section has announced an increase to the reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash, which killed Jason Lyman, 41, and his two dogs, Buster and Dakin.

In coordination with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Aurora Reward Fund, the reward for information now sits at $10,000.

Police seek surveillance video in crash

During an investigation, Aurora Police learned that a driver in a Toyota Sequoia was traveling southbound on South Reservoir Road, south of East Mansfield Avenue when it left the road and hit Lyman and his two dogs on the sidewalk. The driver of the Sequoia left the scene on foot before officers arrived. Now the community in that area is being asked to review any exterior camera footage for information that may help in this case.

The increase comes a day after a memorial event held by friends and family of Lyman, where an estimated 150 people came to mourn. Loved ones have set up a fundraiser for the family for funeral expenses and the children, sharing Lyman worked and his wife stayed at home.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the driver, is urged to immediately reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 or submitting an online tip. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.