DENVER (KDVR) – A southern rock icon and consistent gracer of a particular Red Rock framed stage has announced plans to return to Colorado for another evening of musical storytelling packaged in an Americana casing.

For those of you who missed the mid-May performance from Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, your wait for another chance to see them will be a “relatively easy” one following a Tuesday morning announcement from those running Red Rocks Amphitheater.

On May 3 and 4, Isbell and company will bring their dulcetly honed tones to Morrison for two midsummer evening shows on “different days,” both of which will feature special guest Angel Olson.

Ever since Isbell’s departure from the Drive-by Truckers in 2007, he’s been “going it alone” in a sense, and now, he’ll bring the band that’s been alongside him since that departure back to central Colorado.

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit ticketing information

(Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Tickets to these two shows will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m., the ticketing links to both of which can be accessed below.

For those of you who self-describe as an Isbell fanatic, thinking on the occasion that “I’m the ‘last of my kind,'” take into consideration that the city with the band’s third-highest listenership, according to Spotify, is Denver.

So, when it comes to the chore of buying your ticket, maybe don’t procrastinate and “save it for Sunday.”

“The truth” is that Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will likely be back again to the Centennial State following these 2023 performances if the band’s touring trends are anything to go by.

Regardless, some say it’s never good to assume, so if you hold Isbell in high regard, consider moving on these tickets when they hit the market on Friday.