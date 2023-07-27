DENVER (KDVR) — Country music star Jason Aldean has recently made national headlines for his music video for “Try That In A Small Town.” And in just two months, he will be hitting the stage at Ball Arena.

According to the Associated Press, Aldean’s music video only lasted one weekend on Country Music Television before the network pulled it. The video has received criticism online after the musician was seen performing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. This is the site of the 1946 Columbia race riot and the 1927 mob lynching of an 18-year-old Black teenager named Henry Choate.

Despite the controversy, “Try That in a Small Town” has continued to shoot up the charts and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track experienced the biggest sales week for a country song in over 10 years.

While many have been talking about Aldean’s song and music video, the country star has been hitting the road for his “Highway Desperado” tour.

In just two months, Aldean will be in Denver and tickets are still available.

How to get tickets to see Aldean at Ball Arena

On Oct. 7, Aldean will be in the Mile High City with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

If you are looking for some last-minute tickets, Ticketmaster is selling some in almost every section.

Tickets will range in price. Some are being sold as standard admission tickets and coming directly from Ticketmaster, while others are being sold for resale at a higher price point.

As of Thursday, the cheapest ticket is going for $65 in section 312. The most expensive ticket is going for $685 in section 128 in the first row.

If you are looking to attend Aldean’s show and hear his latest hit, you may be in luck. While performing at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center on July 21, many wondered if he would play “Try That In A Small Town.”

“The answer is simple. The people have spoken and you guys spoke very, very loudly,” Aldean said before playing the song.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.